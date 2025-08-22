Uttar Pradesh: Ex-village head chops lover's body into 7 pieces; arrested According to the police, Rachna Yadav was in a relationship with 41-year-old Mahewa Sanjay Patel, the former village head, for the past couple of years. Yadav was pressuring Patel to marry her, but the former village head was already married and had two children.

Jhansi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people, including a former village head, for allegedly murdering a woman and chopping her body into seven pieces before throwing them away at multiple places in Jhansi. The chopped body of the woman, identified as 35-year-old Rachna Yadav, was found on August 13 in Todi Fatehpur area of Jhansi district.

According to the police, Yadav was in a relationship with 41-year-old Mahewa Sanjay Patel, the former village head, for the past couple of years. Yadav was pressuring Patel to marry her, but the former village head was already married and had two children, refusing her proposal.

Stangled Yadav, then chopped her body

On the intervening night of August 9 and 10, Patel, his nephew Sandeep Patel (25), and associate Pradeep alias Deepak Ahirwar strangled Yadav, and chopped her body into seven pieces before dumping them into a farm well and other places. However, the trio dumped Yadav's feet and head into the Raivan River in a bid to prevent identification.

The police said Yadav was strangled in a car, and her body was chopped using an axe. On August 13, her body, without head, hands and legs, was recovered by the police.

Patel, his nephew arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Patel and his nephew Sandeep. However, Pradeep is still absconding and a search is underway to hunt him down. The Uttar Pradesh Police has now announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pradeep.

"We have recovered all body parts and have arrested two persons while looking for third accused. The police team has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 by DIG Jhansi Range Keshav Chaudhary," said The Times of India quoted Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy as saying.