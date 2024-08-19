Uttar Pradesh: Dalit nurse allegedly raped by doctor in Moradabad hospital, 3 nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Sunday, according to a complaint filed by the victim's father. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sandeep Kumar Meena, confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The 20-year-old victim had been working at the hospital for the past seven months. On Saturday evening, she reported for her duty at 7 PM. Later that night, another nurse named Mehnaz allegedly asked her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room. When the victim refused, Mehnaz, along with a ward boy named Junaid, allegedly forced her into a room on the top floor of the hospital and locked her inside, Meena stated.

Police launch probe

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, and the arrested individuals are being questioned. The case has sparked outrage, highlighting ongoing concerns about the safety and protection of women, particularly those from marginalised communities.

Later, Dr Shahnawaz entered the room and raped her after holding her hostage, Meena added. He also threatened to kill her and also hurled casteist slurs. While police arrested the three accused, on the instructions of Chief Medical Officer Dr Kuldeep Singh, the hospital was sealed after inspection by the health department team on Sunday evening. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.

