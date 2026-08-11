Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in GeM purchases, accounts for over 30% of country's total procurement

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the digital platform for government procurement. Since GeM was launched in 2017, the state has made purchases worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore through the platform. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than 30 per cent of the total procurement made by all states through GeM. For this outstanding performance, the state received three prestigious national awards on GeM's 10th Foundation Day.

Piyush Goyal presents Uttar Pradesh with awards

At a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on August 10 to mark GeM's 10th Foundation Day, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presented Uttar Pradesh with the 'GeM Overall Excellence Award', 'Highest GMV Since Inception Award' and 'Best Outreach Initiatives for Capacity Building Award'. The awards were received on behalf of Uttar Pradesh by Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

The three awards, across different categories, recognise Uttar Pradesh's consistently strong performance on GeM at the national level.

The GeM Overall Excellence Award recognises the state's overall performance on the platform. The Highest GMV Since Inception Award reflects procurement worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore made by Uttar Pradesh since GeM was established. The Best Outreach Initiatives for Capacity Building Award recognises the state's efforts to spread awareness about GeM, conduct training programmes and bring more departments, officials and businesses onto the platform.

GeM benefited businesses and entrepreneurs in UP

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the growing use of GeM for procurement in Uttar Pradesh has benefited not only government departments but also businesses and entrepreneurs in the state.

"Micro and small enterprises, women entrepreneurs, enterprises owned by members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and startups have gained better opportunities to participate in government procurement. Small businesses have gained easier access to the government market, allowing them to showcase their products and services directly to government organisations," he said.

He further said that procurement through GeM has provided government departments with a variety of vendor and product options, making the procurement process more open and competitive. "It has also created a common platform for vendors to reach government institutions. Training and awareness programs have been conducted to increase the use of GeM in Uttar Pradesh and to explain the process to officials, departments, and businesses," he said.

It is worth noting that Uttar Pradesh's performance is not limited to procurement figures. Procurements worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, a share of over 30 per cent of the total procurement by states, and three national awards collectively demonstrate the state’s effective adoption of GeM as a government procurement platform.

The increased use of GeM has enhanced transparency in procurement while creating greater opportunities for small entrepreneurs, women-led businesses and startups to participate in the government market.

The Uttar Pradesh government's effective coordination with GeM has not only promoted transparency and competition in government procurement but also set a strong example of good governance. These three national awards received on GeM's 10th Foundation Day are a recognition of this achievement by Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read

UP CM Yogi directs officials to prepare integrated 'Youth Policy' focusing on education, employment

In bid to boost connectivity, Ayodhya to get 'Dashrath Path' before Deepotsav at over Rs 418 crore