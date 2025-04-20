Yogi's helicopter makes safe landing in Kanpur after sudden change in wind direction, takes off later | Video UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made a landing in Kanpur due to sudden wind changes, but no harm was caused and no further investigations were conducted.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make a landing shortly after takeoff in Kanpur due to a sudden change in wind direction. The incident occurred as the helicopter took off, with strong winds causing a shift in its flight path. The pilot quickly assessed the situation and safely landed the helicopter before taking off again after ensuring the conditions were stable.

The incident took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Kanpur on April 24. A helipad had been set up at the Chandra Shekhar Azad Agricultural and Technology University ground to facilitate his arrival. On Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur to review the progress of the metro project and a power plant.

Interestingly, there were no separate inspections or investigations carried out following the incident, as it was determined that the sudden wind change was the only factor contributing to the situation. The quick response of the pilot and crew ensured that no harm was done during the incident, which drew attention to the unpredictable weather conditions affecting air travel.

Earlier on April 20, CM Yogi Adityanath took a metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur stations in Kanpur as part of his official duties. He also visited Gorakhpur to inspect the Herbert Bandha four-lane road project, emphasizing that the new road would ease transportation and reduce traffic congestion. Moreover, CM Adityanath approved development projects worth over Rs 700 crore to enhance Gorakhpur's infrastructure, focusing on road widening, strengthening, and the construction of new four-lane roads and overbridges.