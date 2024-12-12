Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Student stabs teacher in Bahraich district for seizing his mobile phone in classroom

Uttar Pradesh: Student stabs teacher in Bahraich district for seizing his mobile phone in classroom

Uttar Pradesh: ASP said the injured teacher was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bahraich Published : Dec 12, 2024 22:39 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 22:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh crime, class 11 Student stabs teacher in Bahraich district, Student stabs teacher for
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Student stabs teacher in Bahraich district for seizing his mobile phone in classroom.

Uttar Pradesh: A student of Class-11 studying in Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday (December 12) for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom, police said.

The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, they added. 

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told media, "Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday."

Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, the officer said.

Speaking to the media from hospital bed, Prasad said, "A few days ago, the mobile phones of a few students were confiscated which were returned later. However, some students got upset by the move. Three students were involved in the attack on me- one arranged the knife, another attacked me, while a third student assisted them. I was caught off-guard when I was attacked. As I tried to push him away, he struck on my head."

Related Stories
Uttar Pradesh to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas soon: Check selected districts and other details

Uttar Pradesh to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas soon: Check selected districts and other details

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh's son Sagar found dead in Bareilly, case filed against his friends

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh's son Sagar found dead in Bareilly, case filed against his friends

Maha Kumbh 2025: Cyber police station set up in Prayagraj to safeguard devotees from online frauds

Maha Kumbh 2025: Cyber police station set up in Prayagraj to safeguard devotees from online frauds

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj to launch multiple development projects tomorrow

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj to launch multiple development projects tomorrow

Maha Kumbh: Yogi ministers extend invitations to Bihar Governor, CM for religious congregation

Maha Kumbh: Yogi ministers extend invitations to Bihar Governor, CM for religious congregation

Ghaziabad: Cook caught spitting on dough at hotel, owner and other staff member arrested

Ghaziabad: Cook caught spitting on dough at hotel, owner and other staff member arrested

"If evidence shows the involvement of other students, action will be taken against them as well," Kushwaha said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement