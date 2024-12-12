Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Student stabs teacher in Bahraich district for seizing his mobile phone in classroom.

Uttar Pradesh: A student of Class-11 studying in Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday (December 12) for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom, police said.

The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, they added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told media, "Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday."

Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, the officer said.

Speaking to the media from hospital bed, Prasad said, "A few days ago, the mobile phones of a few students were confiscated which were returned later. However, some students got upset by the move. Three students were involved in the attack on me- one arranged the knife, another attacked me, while a third student assisted them. I was caught off-guard when I was attacked. As I tried to push him away, he struck on my head."

"If evidence shows the involvement of other students, action will be taken against them as well," Kushwaha said.

