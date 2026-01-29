Uttar Pradesh Cabinet greenlights cashless healthcare for 14 lakh teachers in historic welfare boost UP's secondary education teachers-nearly 3 lakh strong-now access the same cashless healthcare perks, including specialist care, facility upgrades and instant digital claims. Combined with 11.95 lakh primary educators cementing state's top spot in teacher welfare initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna announced a landmark decision post-Cabinet meeting as the cashless medical facilities for basic and secondary education teachers. Covering 14 lakh educators at a cost of Rs 358.61 crore, this move fulfills a long-standing demand, ensuring seamless treatment without financial hurdles.

Primary teachers get cashless coverage first

Basic education school teachers- totalling 11,95,391- will receive fully cashless medical services across empaneled hospitals. This includes OPD, diagnostics, hospitalisations and surgeries, slashing out-of-pocket expenses amid rising healthcare costs. The initiative launches immediately, integrating with existing 'Ayushman Bharat' schemes for broader access.

Secondary teachers included in expansion

Nearly 3 lakh secondary education department teachers gain identical cashless benefits. Approval covers specialists, infrastructure upgrades, and digital claim processing for quick reimbursements. Total beneficiaries hit 14 lakh+, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in educator welfare.

Cabinet's broader decisions and their impact

Among 30 proposals cleared, this tops welfare reforms, with Rs 358.61 crore allocated from state funds. Suresh Khanna emphasised timely implementation, targeting full rollout by March 2026. Educators hailed it as "life-changing," freeing focus on teaching over medical bills.

Teachers certified after intensive child development training

Meanwhile, Banaras Locomotive Works' (BLW) Women Welfare Organisation wrapped up a five-day training on Childhood Testing, Assessment, and Management at Chetna Training Centre (Jan 16-22). Nai Subah awarded certificates to participants on Jan 27, with President Monika Srivastava honoring trainers. Uniforms went to Chetna staff, sweets to trainees, attended by VP Gauri Srivastava and other office-bearers.

Training focus: Boosting child-centric education

The program equipped teachers with child development insights, advanced assessment tools, and strategies to address educational and mental needs effectively.

BHU hosts ICCRA2026 on climate-resilient farming

Banaras Hindu University's Genetics and Plant Breeding Department, with IRRI Philippines, will host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Agriculture (Feb 5-7). Expect 500+ global experts from 23 Indian states plus USA, Mexico, Serbia, Nepal discussing climate-smart crops, genomics, AI in farming, and policy innovations. Convenor Shravan Kumar Singh and Secretary J. Jorben highlighted its role in tackling agri-climate challenges.