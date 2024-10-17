UP bypolls: SP claims alliance with Congress final with 8-2 seat-sharing formula, Ajay Rai says 'not aware'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. As per the SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury, the Samajwadi Party will contest eight seats, while the Congress will field candidates on two. However, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai denied having any information about seat-sharing arrangements with the Samajwadi Party. "We are not aware of this. As of now, we stand by our demand of five seats," he told the media.

On Thursday, the Samajwadi Party also announced Sumbul Rana as its candidate for the Mirapur seat for the upcoming bypoll. With this, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has so far declared candidates for seven seats.

Bypolls are set to be held to 10 assembly seats -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad). Nine of these seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while bypolls are being held in the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Except for Milkipur, the bypolls for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.