UP budget session: SP protests very good work done by govt, says CM Yogi in assembly UP Assembly budget session: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed a joint sitting of both Houses, marking the beginning of the budget session of the UP Legislature.

UP Assembly budget session: Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed a ruckus during the address of Anandiben Patel Governor of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the beginning of the budget session in the House on Tuesday. Samajwadi Party MLAs held a protest against the government over the Mahakumbh stampede, unemployment and other issues. Aiming to placate protesting MLAs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath said the government was ready for discussion on all issues. Later, while addressing the House, Yogi said his government is ready to answer to every question being asked by the Opposition. SP has a habit of protesting every work done by the state government, Yogi said.

"There will be a discussion in the House on the speech of the Governor from tomorrow. On 20 February, the general budget of Uttar Pradesh for the year 2025-26 will be presented in the House. The session has been proposed from 18 February to 5 March. There have been very few such occasions in the history of Uttar Pradesh when the session has been convened for such a long time. But the proceedings of the House should be completed smoothly. This is not only the responsibility of the ruling party, but it is also an equally important responsibility of the opposition. The House should become a platform for discussion," the chief minister said.

The standards that the double-engine Bharatiya Janata Party government has set in the last about 8 years for the development of Uttar Pradesh are unprecedented, Yogi said, adding its glimpse is seen through the speech of the Governor as well as through the discussions inside the House.

Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed Opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House, he added.

Yogi urges cooperation in ensuring smooth Budget Session

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister asked leaders of opposition parties to raise issues of public interest in the House during the upcoming Budget Session, and help run assembly proceedings smoothly.

Speaker Satish Mahana chaired an all-party meeting before the start of the Budget Session. Yogi, also the Leader of the House, urged the leaders at the meeting to ensure there are no obstacles in the functioning of the House, and they raise every issue related to public interest.

He said raising issues of public interest and running the House smoothly would accelerate development. Speaker Satish Mahana also appealed to all members to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the session.

A statement said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra, Vinod Saroj of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) were also present among others.

The CM on Monday also inaugurated the main gate of the Vidhan Bhawan. On this occasion, murals were also unveiled on walls on the assembly premises. Events of political and historical significance have been engraved in the murals. Various episodes from the Gita have also been depicted in them. The wooden gate of the Vidhan Bhawan has been replaced by a strong gate of ultra-modern and carved steel, the UP government said in a statement. The statement said the beautification and modernisation of the Legislative Assembly is an ongoing process. Along with making it technically advanced, special attention is being paid to making it historically and culturally rich, it said.