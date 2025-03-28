Uttar Pradesh boiler blast: Three workers killed inside factory in Ghaziabad | Video Ghaziabad boiler blast: ACP Gyan Prakash said, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today."

Ghaziabad boiler blast: At least three workers were killed in a boiler blast inside a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today (March 28). ACP Gyan Prakash said, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning in the factory located at the Modinagar area of Ghaziabad. Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

