Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan's convoy attacked in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : SANJEEV BALYAN (X) BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan's convoy attacked in Muzaffarnagar.

Uttar Pradesh news: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjeev Balyan's convoy was attacked during his election campaign on Saturday night, the police said. According to reports, a group of miscreants pelted stones at the convoy. The BJP leader, however, was safe.

Satyanarayan Prajapati, Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police, said that around 8:30 pm. they received information about stone pelting from Madkarimpur village under Khatauli police circle. Prajapati added, "After reaching the village, it came to light that a public meeting was being held in the village by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. During this public meeting, slogans were first raised by some anti-social elements and then stones were pelted at the convoy of vehicles parked outside."

Police probe underway

Further investigation is underway and then a case will be registered soon. District President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sudhir Saini, said that at least two persons have been injured and six to seven vehicles have been damaged in the incident.

He claimed that the opposition parties were scared of the increasing popularity of Sanjeev Balyan. Voting in Muzaffarnagar is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19.

Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament will see voting in all the phases of the general elections: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 64 seats- 62 and two respectively. The SP-BSP alliance managed 15 seats and the Congress one.

ALSO READ: Mukhtar Ansari Dead: Crime story of Uttar Pradesh don with over 60 pending cases

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Holi brings cheer to excise dept, liquor sale of Rs 17.75 crore recorded in Lucknow