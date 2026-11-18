In what could be considered as a direct challenge to Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav would hold a padyatra on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's hometown of Gorakhpur. The 20 kilometre padyatra or the roadshow would be held from the airport to Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura.

The yatra, SP leaders said, is aimed sending a strong message to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also stepped up its preparations, putting up banners and posters across Gorakhpur.

The SP has also directed its workers and urged supporters from across all nine assembly constituencies in Gorakhpur to participate in the yatra. The party is aiming to mobilise over one lakh workers for the roadshow.

Akhilesh, who was the chief minister from 2012 to 2017, said no one holds a stronghold, underling that the SP aims to connect people with the party ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. He said Adityanath has failed to develop Gorakhpur.

"Why should anyone have a stronghold? People are connecting with the Samajwadi Party. And it is only by connecting people that a party grows. When people from other parties or other ideologies—who were contesting elections for some reason or were among the public—join, the party's effort is to bring in as many people as possible," he told reporters on Tuesday.

BJP hits back at Akhilesh

The BJP does not seem to be worried about Akhilesh's padyatra, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stating that the SP would not come to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047.

"Whether Akhilesh Yadav holds a yatra in Gorakhpur, Saifai, or Lucknow, the future of the Samajwadi Party was, is, and will remain in the dark. The Samajwadi Party can certainly daydream about coming to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047, but on the ground, they cannot come to power. Akhilesh Yadav knows this very well," he said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would likely be held in February or March next year. In that elections, the SP managed to win 111 seats, while the BJP returned to power with 255 seats. The BJP is seeking a third straight term in Uttar Pradesh now, while the SP is eyeing to return to power after a decade.

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