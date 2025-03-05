Uttar Pradesh Assembly bans pan masala after members found spitting inside House Pan masala banned in UP Assembly: Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday took exception to a member spitting pan masala on the carpet at the entrance of the main hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pan masala banned in UP Assembly: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has banned pan masala inside the House a day after some members were found spitting inside the premises. It is pertinent to mention that in 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had imposed a ban on chewing pan, gutka and other tobacco products in all government offices in the state.

Speaker Mahana chides MLA for spitting pan masala inside UP Assembly

Earlier on Tuesday, Speaker Satish Mahana expressed displeasure after a member was found spitting pan masala on the carpet at the entrance of the main hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member has spit pan masala in the House. While he acknowledged having seen the MLA involved in the act through a video, he refrained from naming the individual to avoid public humiliation.

"I am aware who the member is. The video is available. But I do not want to publicly take a name because I do not intend to insult anyone. The member who did it should come and meet me or I will be forced to summon him," he said.

On being informed about the incident before the House proceedings began, Speaker Mahana said that he went to the spot and personally **supervised the cleaning**.

In a video, he was heard commenting that money should be taken from the member to change the carpet. Mahana told the MLAs that 25 crore people in the state have reposed their respect and faith in the Assembly, adding it is their responsibility to maintain its dignity.

Also Read: Mayawati replaces brother Anand Kumar with Randhir Beniwal as BSP's National Coordinator: Here's why

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath shares Kumbh success story: 'Boatman's family made Rs 30 crore profit in 45 days'