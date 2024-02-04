Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
UP: Allahabad University teacher proposes to BA student, later rapes her on refusal, booked

The FIR said that the teacher of Allahabad University first proposed to the student who refused. After this, he called her to a park and then took her to his room where he allegedly raped her.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Prayagraj Published on: February 04, 2024 23:23 IST
Allahabad University, Allahabad University teacher rapes student, Allahabad University student raped
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

An assistant professor of the Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was booked on Sunday (February 4) for allegedly raping a BA student, the police said. The accused was identified as Ajay Sagar, a case against whom was registered at Colonelganj police station, they said. According to Colonelganj ACP Rajeev Kumar Yadav, a BA third year student alleged that Sagar had proposed to her, which she rejected. The teacher of the Ancient History Department used to call and message her despite this.

The police cited the allegations of the student in the FIR and said that on January 15, the assistant professor called her to a park in Mumfordganj and threatened to die by suicide. After that, Sagar took her to his room and forcefully had physical relations with her, the police said.

The student also alleged in the FIR that the teacher also threatened her not to tell anyone about this.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the teacher, ACP Yadav said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

