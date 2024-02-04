UP: Allahabad University teacher proposes to BA student, later rapes her on refusal, booked

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

An assistant professor of the Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was booked on Sunday (February 4) for allegedly raping a BA student, the police said. The accused was identified as Ajay Sagar, a case against whom was registered at Colonelganj police station, they said. According to Colonelganj ACP Rajeev Kumar Yadav, a BA third year student alleged that Sagar had proposed to her, which she rejected. The teacher of the Ancient History Department used to call and message her despite this.

The police cited the allegations of the student in the FIR and said that on January 15, the assistant professor called her to a park in Mumfordganj and threatened to die by suicide. After that, Sagar took her to his room and forcefully had physical relations with her, the police said.

The student also alleged in the FIR that the teacher also threatened her not to tell anyone about this.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the teacher, ACP Yadav said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: Samajwadi Party leader held for rape, abortion of woman, accomplice wife absconding

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabs pregnant partner, slashes neck with blade after she refuses abortion | DETAILS