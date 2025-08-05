UP: Agra set to become global hub for tuber crop innovations with CM Yogi's international potato centre plans CM Yogi Adityanath's vision for Uttar Pradesh as a global agricultural innovation hub takes a significant step forward with the establishment of the South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) of the International Potato Centre in Agra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to make Uttar Pradesh a global agricultural innovation hub is becoming a reality. A major step in this direction was taken when the establishment of the South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) of the International Potato Centre (CIP) was cleared, focusing on world-class research on tuber crops like potatoes and sweet potatoes. The move will also serve to bolster agricultural innovations in the state and make Agra a global centre for tuber crop advancements.

On Tuesday, a delegation from CIP, led by its Director General Dr. Simon Heck, met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the progress of the project. The delegation included CIP's Country Manager Neeraj Sharma, Senior Advisor Raman Abrol, and South Asia Head of IRRI (International Rice Research Institute) Sudhanshu Singh. The meeting was an important milestone, as it set the stage for the construction of the CSARC in Siganva village, Agra.

During the meeting, CM Yogi suggested that until the construction of the center is completed, farmers could be trained through existing agricultural science centers in the state using CIP’s advanced techniques. He also recommended that research on other tuber crops, in addition to potatoes, should be prioritized to improve production and open new export opportunities.

The proposed CSARC will play a pivotal role in increasing farmers' incomes, enhancing the processing industry, and contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s position as an international agricultural hub. CM Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is the largest potato-producing state in India, contributing 35% of the country’s total potato output. The state produces 244 lakh metric tons of potatoes annually across 6.96 lakh hectares, with Agra alone cultivating potatoes across 76,000 hectares.

Despite such vast production, there has been a shortage of quality seeds and processing varieties—issues that the CSARC aims to address.

In June 2025, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an allocation of ₹111.50 crore for the establishment of this center. The CSARC will focus on seed innovation, apical rooted cutting, germplasm conservation, and value chain expansion, setting a global model for research and development. The center will collaborate with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), state agricultural universities, and private enterprises to provide world-class technologies and training to farmers.

Established in Peru in 1971, the CIP has been conducting agricultural research in over 20 countries for decades. With 50 years of experience in India, CIP has made significant contributions to the development of climate-resilient varieties, pest management, and nutritious crops. The CSARC’s establishment in Uttar Pradesh will strengthen the state’s central role in global seed and processing networks.

On July 28, 2025, the Government of India and CIP signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) regarding the new centre. Dr. Simon Heck expressed gratitude to CM Yogi for his support and emphasized that the CSARC would not only boost farmers’ incomes but also turn Uttar Pradesh into the potato innovation hub of South Asia.