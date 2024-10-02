Uttar Pradesh: 56 years after IAF aircraft crash, soldier’s remains to return home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In a remarkable and heartbreaking discovery, the remains of Indian Air Force soldier Malakhan Singh have been recovered 56 years after his death near the Siachen Glacier. This news has sent shockwaves through the community of Fatehpur village in the Nanota area of Saharanpur district.

Malakhan Singh lost his life in a tragic military aircraft crash on February 7, 1968, when an AN-12 transport aircraft went down over the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of over 100 personnel on board. The aircraft was on a mission from Chandigarh to Leh when it disappeared in the treacherous and icy conditions of the region. For decades, efforts to recover the remains faced significant challenges due to the harsh terrain and weather.

In a breakthrough, four sets of remains were recovered recently, one of which has been confirmed to be Malakhan Singh’s. This development marks a significant milestone in one of India’s longest-running search operations. Until 2019, only five bodies had been found, underscoring the difficulties in retrieving remains from such remote and inhospitable areas.

Sagar Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area), stated that the recent recovery efforts led to this important finding, and despite being entombed in ice for more than five decades, Malakhan's body was found in relatively good condition.

At the time of his death, Malakhan was just 23 years old and left behind his young wife, Sheela Devi, and a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Ram Prasad. Tragically, both his wife and son have passed away in the years since, leaving his grandchildren to conduct the last rites. After Malakhan’s death, Sheela remarried his younger brother, Chandrapal, who has also since died.

As the village prepares to welcome Malakhan’s remains, residents are gathering to pay their final respects. This poignant occasion serves not only as a homecoming after decades but also as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers who serve their country with honour and bravery.

(PTI inputs)