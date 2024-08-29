Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by scrap dealer in Ghaziabad, locals stage protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by scrap dealer in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad rape case: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her house in Ghaziabad, triggering protest by the locals, police said today (August 29). According to the complaint filed by the victim's kin, on Wednesday (August 28), around 6:00 pm, at least 3-4 people entered the girl's house from the back door when there was a power outage, Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

The accused, who works as a scrap dealer in the neighbourhood, raped and assaulted the girl, the ACP said. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated, he said.

Additional Commissioner of Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P said, "Yesterday, a complaint was received, a rape case was registered in connection with that and the accused was arrested, today family of the victim is saying that more people could be involved in this crime, we are probing that angle as well. Medical of the girl has been done and the main accused has been arrested. Further action will be taken after further investigation".

Locals stage protest

Irate over the incident, the locals staged a protest on Thursday demanding that the perpetrators of the crime be hanged. During the demonstrations, they barged into a scrap dealer's shop and threw out the goods.

They set an e-rickshaw on fire, locals told media. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

