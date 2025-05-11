Uttar Pradesh: 11 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list Uttar Pradesh government transferred 11 IPS officers, including Tarun Gaba as IGP Lucknow and Ashutosh Kumar as Additional Police Commissioner Kanpur, in a bid to strengthen police administration and security.

New Delhi:

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 11 IPS officers. The changes aim to strengthen police administration and improve security measures across the state.

According to the transfer list, Tarun Gaba, the Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Lucknow. Ashutosh Kumar has been appointed as the Additional Police Commissioner of Kanpur, while Upendra Agarwal has been assigned the role of Police Inspector General at the PAC headquarters.

In addition to these key appointments, several other officers have been reassigned to new positions. Jogendra Kumar has been made the Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, and Harish Chandra has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kanpur. Sanjeev Tyagi has been appointed as the DIG of Prisons, and Pradeep Gupta has been assigned the role of DIG of Kagera Administration. Hemant Kutiyal has been made the DIG of SSF Lucknow.

Further, Rambadan Dan Singh has been appointed as the Additional Police Commissioner of Agra, while Ramesh Prasad Gupta has been transferred as the Commandant of the PAC in Moradabad. Amit Kumar has been appointed as the Commandant of the 35th Battalion of PAC in Lucknow.

These transfers reflect the government's effort to ensure efficient management of law enforcement across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in areas of high security and sensitive operations. The reshuffle is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the state's policing and improve the overall safety and security of its citizens.