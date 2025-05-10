UP women to get 1% stamp duty cut on property registrations up to Rs 1 crore: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Stamp and Registration Department to provide a 1% stamp duty concession for women on property registrations valued up to Rs 1 crore, raising the previous limit from Rs 10 lakh.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a one per cent concession on stamp duty for women registering properties valued up to Rs 1 crore, significantly raising the eligibility limit from the previous cap of Rs 10 lakh. The decision, aimed at encouraging property ownership among women, was communicated to the Stamp and Registration Department during a high-level review meeting, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also directed officials to cap the maximum fee for division and registration of ancestral properties at Rs 5,000, reducing the financial burden on families. Additionally, CM Adityanath emphasised the need for uniform circle rates across the state, mandatory document verification prior to registration, and the adoption of digital technologies to simplify the overall registration process.

To further improve the efficiency of public-facing services, the chief minister called for the modernisation of registry office infrastructure and the digitization of all key services, the statement added.