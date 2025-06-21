UP: Woman arrested for poisoning her two kids to pursue affair with husband's cousin A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district was arrested for allegedly poisoning her two young children to pursue an affair with her husband’s cousin, police said.

New Delhi:

A tragic incident unfolded in Rurkali village of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, where a 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her two children, aged 1 and 5. The motive, according to police, was to eliminate what she saw as an obstacle to her relationship with another man.

Children found unconscious, declared dead at hospital

The accused, identified as Muskan, was reportedly alone at home with her son Arhaan and daughter Anaya on the afternoon of June 19. Police allege she mixed poison into the children’s tea and biscuits. After they lost consciousness, Muskan approached her neighbours, claiming the children had suddenly fainted.

Their condition quickly raised alarm, and they were rushed to a local community health centre. Medical staff confirmed both children were dead on arrival. Authorities said there were no visible signs of external injury, and the exact cause of death is pending the results of the post-mortem and viscera analysis.

Police say affair and elopement plans were motive

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma, Muskan admitted during interrogation that she committed the act due to her ongoing extramarital affair. She had reportedly been in a relationship for over two years with 25-year-old Junaid Ahmed, her husband’s cousin.

Investigators said the couple had been planning to elope and saw the children as an impediment to their future. Police believe Junaid was the one who procured the poison from a nearby pharmacy.

Husband was away for work during the incident

Muskan’s husband, Waseem Ahmed, a 33-year-old welder, was in Chandigarh for work when the crime took place. The couple had been married since 2018. Locals stated that Waseem’s frequent absences had created an opportunity for Muskan and Junaid to become closer over time.

FIR lodged; one accused absconding

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under sections 103 (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by poison) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While Muskan has been taken into custody, Junaid remains on the run. Police are conducting search operations to locate and arrest him.

The brutal nature of the crime has left the local community stunned. “It’s horrifying to think a mother could do this,” said one neighbour. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they are committed to ensuring justice for the two young victims.