UP weather update: Temperatures to remain above normal from April to June due to intense heat waves UP's Bundelkhand region, which covers seven districts of Jhansi and Chitrakootdham division, will bear the brunt of the heatwaves during this time.

Uttar Pradesh is set to face a scorching, harsh summer this season with prolonged periods of above normal temperatures and intense heat waves predicted by the weather department from the month of April to June. Officials forecast extreme heat conditions that could pose significant risk to both human and animal health.

"During these months, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across Uttar Pradesh. The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will consistently exceed the 40-degree Celsius mark," Atul Kumar Singh, a MeT official here, said.

Adding to the concern, nighttime temperatures are also projected to remain unusually high. "The minimum temperatures recorded during nighttime are also expected to remain above normal," Singh said.

The Bundelkhand region is anticipated to be the epicentre of this extreme heat, he added. The first week of April has already provided a stark preview of the impending heat, with daytime temperatures surging.

"As per the MeT Department, the day temperature in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Amethi, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, and Hamirpur have been crossing the 40-degree mark since last week. On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above the seasonal average," MeT officials said.

Temperatures will be consistently bordering 40 degrees Celsius

The weather department predicted that maximum daytime temperature will frequently exceed 35 degrees Celsius, consistently bordering 40 degrees, and is likely to surpass 45 degrees in some areas.

Night time temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. "The possibility of rain that could provide any relief during these days over Uttar Pradesh remains below normal in the months of April, May and June," Singh added.

Furthermore, an above-normal number of heatwave days are expected across the state. "During April 2025, an above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of Uttar Pradesh," the forecast stated.

