UP to develop 16 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zones under hub-and-spoke model

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out its ambitious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone (SVPEIZ) project, aimed at integrating skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and industrial growth on a single platform for the state's youth.

Announced earlier this year on Uttar Pradesh Day, the project will establish 16 SVPEIZ centres in the first phase. These will include five centres under the MSME Department, five by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), two by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), two by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), and one each by the Greater Noida Authority and the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

The centres will form part of a nine-zone hub-and-spoke network covering different regions of Uttar Pradesh. According to MSME Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, the initiative has been designed to address the increasing demand for skilled manpower driven by rising industrial investment and the expansion of manufacturing in the state since 2017.

Each SVPEIZ centre will function as a one-stop industrial, skill and employment ecosystem, offering skill development institutes, industrial plots, plug-and-play industrial sheds, common facility centres, employment assistance, entrepreneurship support, digital literacy, foreign language training and modern business services.

The project also includes ready-to-use industrial infrastructure with power, water, roads and other essential utilities, enabling industries to begin operations quickly while creating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

The state has planned modern land-use patterns for the project, including dedicated areas for industrial units, skill development, commercial activities, green spaces and infrastructure. In locations where land is limited, multi-storey industrial complexes and flatted factory models will be developed.

To ensure industry participation, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be created for each hub, with a leading investor serving as its chairman. Officials said the project model was developed after studying industrial and skill development ecosystems created by the Tata Group in Gujarat and Maharashtra and adapting global best practices to Uttar Pradesh's requirements.

The government said construction will begin immediately at locations where land is available, while land acquisition and infrastructure development will continue in other areas. Skill training programmes will be launched simultaneously to ensure industries have access to a trained workforce when operations commence.

The Yogi Adityanath government said the SVPEIZ initiative is intended not merely as an industrial estate but as an integrated centre for investment, innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship and employment, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading manufacturing and job creation hub in India.

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