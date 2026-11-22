Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh will conduct an air-raid blackout mock drill exercise across all 75 districts of the state at 6 pm on Sunday (November 22) to assess preparedness for emergencies such as war and aerial attacks. The exercise will be carried out by the state's Civil Defence Department.

Sirens will sound for 2 minutes

The exercise will begin at 6 pm and involve demonstrations of air raid warnings, blackout procedures, and rescue and relief operations. During the exercise, power supply will be temporarily switched off across the districts to simulate blackout conditions. Residents will practice taking shelter at designated safe locations.

As part of the drill, an air-raid warning siren will sound for approximately two minutes, alerting residents to the mock emergency. The police, fire department, health department and relief teams will participate in the joint exercise.

Once the mock drill is completed, an 'all-clear' siren will be sounded to signal the end of the exercise.

The exercise is aimed at assessing the coordination and response of various departments in the event of an emergency.

Around one lakh volunteers are currently enrolled in the state's Civil Defence Department. Of these, nearly 10,000 have been recruited across 60 newly established district units. The volunteers are being trained in disaster management, first aid, search and rescue operations, and responding to various emergency situations.

Mock drill as per MHA guidelines

Principal Secretary, Civil Defence, Samyukta Samaddar said the drill was being organised in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines and would involve the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire services and health department, among other agencies.

Civil Defence volunteers will also carry out mock rescue operations, including firefighting, providing first aid to the injured, evacuating people trapped in damaged buildings and shifting critically injured persons to hospitals in ambulances.

The Principal Secretary directed officials to ensure the participation of public representatives, prominent citizens, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, college students and resident welfare associations.

He also stressed that residents should be informed about the exercise in advance to prevent rumours and avoid unnecessary panic.

The Civil Defence Department was established in 1962 following the India-China war.

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