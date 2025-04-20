UP techie dies by suicide, accuses wife of harassment in video: 'Immerse my ashes in drain...' Mohit often complained that his in-laws pressured him to transfer ownership of his house and land into his wife's name.

Etawah:

In another incident, a 33-year-old engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room near the Etawah railway station. He had reportedly accused his wife and in-laws of harassment before taking the extreme step.

The deceased, Mohit Yadav, hailed from Nagla Prasadpur village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. Before taking the extreme step, he sent a video message to his family alleging that his wife and in-laws harassed him using threats and false cases against him.

Mohit Yadav's video

Mohit in a video, "If only there was a law for men too. If I don't get justice, immerse my ashes in a drain."

According to his brother Taran Pratap, Mohit was employed at a private company in Noida, where he met a woman named Priya. After a long live-in relationship, the couple married on November 27, 2023, with the consent of both the families and without any dowry. After marriage, Mohit and his wife lived separately from their families.

Mohit's wife quarrelled with him over property

According to Taran, the deceased frequently expressed distress over pressure from his in-laws to transfer ownership of his house and land to his wife's name. He also mentioned that his wife regularly argued with him over the property issue.

Mohit had informed his brother, alleging that his father-in-law, Anuj Kumar, had filed a false police complaint against him, and that his brother-in-law had even threatened to kill him if he refused to meet their property demands. Additionally, Mohit's mother-in-law allegedly forced Priya to abort a three-month-old pregnancy.

Mohit was found hanging in hotel room

According to police, Mohit left home on Thursday stating he would stay in Etawah for a couple of days. He checked into a hotel near the Etawah railway station around 12:05 am and booked a room for two nights.

The hotel manager informed police that Mohit neither stepped out of his room nor ordered any food throughout Friday. Growing concerned, the hotel staff knocked on his door that evening but got no response. After repeated calls to his mobile went unanswered, the hotel informed the police.

Civil Lines Station House Officer Vikram Singh Chauhan said that when police forced open the door, they found Mohit hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet. A laptop and mobile phone were recovered from the room, but no suicide note was found.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi and Circle Officer (City) Ramgopal Sharma, reached the spot and launched an investigation. They collected forensic evidence from the room and contacted Mohit's family using the last dialled number on his phone.

Taran Pratap said the family received a video from Mohit before his death, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of mentally harassing him over property issues and threatening him with death.

He expressed regret over not being able to make his father proud and requested that his ashes be discarded in a drain if justice was not served.

SHO Singh stated that Mohit’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Saturday evening. He said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

