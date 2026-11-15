UP voter list errors to hit officials' pockets: BLOs, EROs face honorarium cuts under SIR 2027

Lucknow:

The Election Commission has tightened accountability measures for officials involved in the preparation of Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2027. Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) could face cuts in their honorarium if serious errors or irregularities are detected in the voter list.

The action will depend on the number and severity of mistakes found during the revision exercise. These include duplicate voter entries, incorrect names, ages, gender and addresses, as well as the inclusion of ineligible voters or the deletion of names belonging to eligible electors. The move is aimed at improving the accuracy and transparency of the electoral rolls ahead of the final publication scheduled for January 4, 2027.

BLOs may face up to one month's honorarium cut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa issued directions to all District Election Officers on Saturday, outlining the accountability measures for officials involved in the revision exercise. According to the instructions, the work of BLOs will be assessed between November 17 and December 16. During this period, officials will be held responsible if errors are detected in the voter lists under their supervision.

The assessment will cover mistakes such as duplicate names, incorrect gender details, spelling errors in names, inaccurate age information and wrong addresses. Cases involving the addition of ineligible voters or the removal of eligible voters will also be examined. Depending on the number and seriousness of the errors, a BLO's honorarium could be deducted for up to one month.

BLO supervisors will also be held accountable

The Election Commission has also included BLO supervisors in the accountability framework. These officials are responsible for monitoring and checking the work carried out by BLOs. If negligence is found at the supervisory level, their honorarium could also be reduced by up to one month.

One example highlighted in the directions concerns family members living in the same household whose names are found registered at different polling stations or in different sections of the electoral roll. Such discrepancies will be examined, and the concerned supervisor may be asked to explain the lapse. The action will depend on the seriousness of the errors and the level of responsibility established during the assessment.

EROs and AEROs may face up to two months' proportional cuts

Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers will also come under scrutiny during the SIR exercise. Their performance will be evaluated from November 7, 2026, when the electoral roll is frozen, until January 4, 2027, when the final voter list is scheduled to be published. The assessment will cover their role in checking the quality of electoral rolls, verifying forms and deciding on claims and objections submitted during the revision process.

If serious lapses are found, proportional deductions of up to two months' honorarium could be imposed on EROs and AEROs. The extent of the deduction will depend on the nature and seriousness of the irregularities.

Claims and objections to be accepted from November 17 to December 16

Under SIR 2027, voters will be able to submit claims and objections relating to the addition, deletion or correction of names in the electoral roll between November 17 and December 16. The Election Department has directed officials to digitise all forms received during this period on a daily basis and dispose of them within the prescribed time frame.

The exercise is intended to ensure that eligible voters are included in the electoral roll and that existing entries are corrected wherever necessary.

Special booth-level checks from November 17 to 20

To identify errors in the electoral rolls, the Election Department will conduct a table-top exercise at the booth level from November 17 to 20. During this exercise, BLOs will examine the electoral rolls of their assigned polling stations in detail. They will check voters' names, ages, gender, photographs, addresses and other particulars. If any discrepancy is identified, the concerned voter will be asked to submit Form 8 so that the necessary correction can be made through the prescribed procedure.

BLO supervisors and EROs will monitor the exercise to ensure that the verification process is carried out properly.

Citizens can also report errors in voter lists

The Election Department is also encouraging ordinary citizens to participate in improving the accuracy of electoral rolls. Residents will be encouraged to identify genuine errors in the voter list and report them to the Election Department. The complaints will be verified before being considered valid.

Citizens who identify the highest number of genuine errors will be recognised by the respective District Election Officers. The initiative is intended to bring greater public participation into the voter list verification process.

CEO says negligence in voter list preparation will not be tolerated

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has directed all District Election Officers to regularly review and effectively monitor the entire revision exercise. He has emphasised that the accuracy and transparency of electoral rolls are essential for ensuring free and fair elections. The department has made it clear that negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

The Election Department aims to ensure that the final electoral roll, scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027, is updated and free from errors. The new accountability measures are intended to fix responsibility at every stage of the revision process.

(With IANS inputs)

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