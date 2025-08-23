UP shocker: Man takes dead newborn to DM office, blames doctor's negligence; hospital sealed Acting on his allegation, the District Magistrate ordered a probe and the Chief Medical Officer visited the hospital to gather information on the matter.

Lakhimpur Kheri:

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur reached the DM office with the body of his child, who allegedly died during his wife’s delivery. Vipin Gupta claimed that the doctors refused to operate on his wife and kept on raising their demand for money, which led to his child’s death.

“I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost Rs 10000 and a c-section delivery would cost Rs 12000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges. I arranged the money by 2:30 am and even asked them if they are incapable, I should take my wife elsewhere. They went on increasing the charges further. I asked them to begin the delivery process and that I would arrange for more money, to which they firmly demanded money first and only then would they operate on my wife... My newborn child died. They then threw my wife out on the road. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag," Gupta said while talking with ANI.

Hospital sealed after complaint

The hospital, where the incident took place has been sealed after the direction of DM over negligence. The patients were shifted to District Women's Hospital.

“In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital, inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family,” Lakhimpur DM office posted on X.

CMO visits hospital to probe incident

“A person, Vipin Gupta, has complained about his pregnant wife being mismanaged at the hospital. We have come here to investigate the matter. The victim came to meet us and gave us all the information and on the instructions of the DM, I have come here," CMO Santosh Gupta said.