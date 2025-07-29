UP shocker! Man shot in neck rides bike to petrol pump seeking help | Video Shanu, a resident of Qazipur, was reportedly riding his motorbike when approximately a dozen attackers chased him and opened fire right before the Gayatri Petrol Pump, hitting him in the neck.

Lucknow:

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Tajuddin alias Shanu, a close aide and personal assistant to former Mallawan Municipality chairman Vishal Jaiswal, was shot in the neck by a group of unidentified assailants. The attack reportedly occurred near Asmani Palace on the Katra-Bilhaur highway as Shanu was returning home from Jaiswal's office.

They shot me and ran away: Victim

Despite the severe injury, a bleeding and visibly injured Shanu managed to ride his motorcycle to the nearby petrol pump. CCTV footage circulating on social media captures the sound of gunfire followed by Shanu's screams.

At the petrol pump, he is seen staggering in, unable to properly park his bike, which he lets fall to the ground. Holding his neck, his shirt stained with blood, he reportedly shouted into his phone, "Goli maar ke bhaag gaye" (They shot me and ran away).

Family claimed victim was receiving threats

Petrol pump staff immediately contacted Jaiswal. Shanu was rushed to CHC Mallawan for first aid and subsequently referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow due to the critical nature of his injuries.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Shanu's family members stated that he had been receiving threats linked to an assault case for the past few days. They claim to have informed the local police about these threats but no security measures were put in place. As of the time of reporting, no written complaint has been submitted to the police regarding these threats.