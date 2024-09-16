Monday, September 16, 2024
     
Five of a family die, four injured after pickup truck runs over them in UP's Sambhal

Nine members of a family were hit by a pickup truck in UP's Sambhal in the early hours of Monday. While five of them died, four were injured. The driver of the pickup also sustained injuries. Sambhal DM said the driver may have dozed off leading to the unfortunate accident.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Sambhal Updated on: September 16, 2024 15:38 IST
Sambhal accident
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a tragic incident, five members of a family sitting on a road were killed and four were injured on Monday after a speeding pickup truck ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, officials said. The driver of the pickup also received injuries in the accident that took place early on Monday at around 6 am.

The injured family members were rushed to the hospital in Aligarh for treatment. All the nine members of the family belonged to Bhopatpur village. After the accident, the driver was detained by the police. Providing details about the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said around 6 am, some people from Bhopatpur village were sitting on the side of the road when an oncoming vehicle from Gawa hit them at high speed.

The deceased were identified as Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), Puran Singh (45) and Jamuna Prasad (60). Jamuna died while he was being treated for his injuries while rest four died on the spot, the SP said. He further added that the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination and further action was being taken.

What did DM Sambhal say?

District Magistrate of Sambhal Rajendra Singh Pensia also visited the accident site. After her visit, he said the condition of the two injured persons was serious. Talking about the probable cause of the accident, DM Pensia said the driver may have felt sleepy, which possibly caused the accident.

(With PTI Inputs)

