UP Samajwadi Party chief Shyam Lal Pal lands in row, says no temple found in Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Shyam Lal Pal on Tuesday landed in a controversy after saying that no temple was found in the state's Sambhal district. The controversial statement from Pal came days after the local administration reopened a temple that had been locked since 1978 in Sambhal. After the reopening, three idols of around four to six inches were found during the digging of a well near the Bhasma Shankar temple, according to local officials.

Notably, the temple was locked since 1978 after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the local Hindu community, locals claimed.

Talking about the re-opening of the temple, Pal said that no temple has been found anywhere and go and look in the excavations. "No temple has been found... Except for the Ayodhya case, all religious places are as they were... We should live in brotherhood ... The BJP has snatched away people's peace," he said.

Pal also said that neither Hindus nor Muslims are in danger in India, but the people from the "backward community" are in danger in the country.

Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen. District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajender Pensiya, told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this, today, first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he said.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, Pensiya said, "All this is a matter of investigation." To a question on encroachments around the temple, the district magistrate said some people removed encroachments on their own while others were requested to remove them.

Further due process will be followed and then these will be removed through the nagar palika, he said.

Sanjeev Sharma, who was present at the site during the excavation, said a damaged Lakshmi idol was found in the well along with a Parvati idol. Satendra Kumar Singh said the Parvati idol was found about 15-20 feet inside the well.