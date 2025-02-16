UP: In-laws inject HIV-infected needle to woman after her family fails to give Rs 10 lakh dowry, SUV

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a woman was injected with an HIV-infected needle by her in-laws after her family failed to meet the dowry demands of Rs 10 lakh and an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the Times of India reported.

A court in Saharanpur has ordered the UP Police to file a complaint in the chilling case related to a 30-year-old victim. Providing details about the case, Saharanpur SP said, "The victim is a resident of Saharanpur. We have lodged an FIR against her husband (32), brother-in-law (38), sister-in-law (35), and mother-in-law (56) under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (cruelty against woman by husband or his relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing harm by administering poison), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and relevant dowry sections at Gangoh police station."

The police said that they had been investigating the case minutely. As per the allegations, the incident took place at the house of the woman's in-laws in Haridwar in May 2024.

In his statement before the court, the victim's father said that he married his daughter in February 2023 and had spent Rs 45 lakh on the wedding. "We gave a sub-compact SUV and Rs 15 lakh in cash to the groom's family, but they demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh cash and a bigger SUV," the TOI quoted the victim's father.

Daughter kicked out of home for three months: Victim's father

"They (victim's in-laws) started harassing her immediately after the wedding day. They humiliated my daughter and even told her that they would get another wife for their son. She was kicked out of her marital home on March 25, 2023, and for the next three months, she lived with us until the village panchayat intervened. Thereafter, she was sent back to her husband's house, and soon she was again subjected to physical and mental torture," the father said in the police complaint.

Forcibly administered HIV-infected needle

In May 2024, her in-laws forcibly injected her with an HIV-infected syringe, and her health deteriorated rapidly. Medical tests later confirmed her HIV-positive status, while her husband was found HIV-negative," he added.

Police paid no heed: Alleges victim's father

The victim's father said that he reached out to the police but he was told by Gangoh SHO Rogent Tyagi to "first get orders from higher authorities". Following this, he approached Saharanpur SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan who, according to him, also didn't pay any heed to the complaint. The victim's father said that he approached the court thereafter having no options left. However, the SHO has refused the allegations.