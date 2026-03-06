UP: Rumours of fuel shortage amid Middle East conflict trigger panic buying

Lakhimpur Kheri:

Panic buying was reported at several petrol pumps in parts of Uttar Pradesh after rumours of a possible fuel shortage began circulating among residents. Long queues of people were seen at fuel stations in areas such as Nighasan, Pallia and Bhira of Kheri district, where many rushed to purchase petrol and diesel amid fears that supplies might run out due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The situation led to temporary congestion at several outlets as motorists attempted to stock up on fuel.

However, local authorities clarified that there was no disruption in the supply of petroleum products in the district and urged residents not to believe unverified information.

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh dismissed the claims and said the reports of a shortage were incorrect. "The rumours of shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in Kheri district are baseless and unfounded," Singh told PTI. He added that sufficient stocks of fuel and LPG were available and advised people to purchase them only according to their normal needs.

Singh also warned that action would be taken against anyone found hoarding petroleum products.

District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal also addressed the situation and appealed to residents to remain calm. She assured the public that the supply of petrol and diesel across the district was normal.

Supplies stable across state, says officials

Meanwhile, representatives of local fuel and LPG distributors also confirmed that supplies were stable. Abhishek Dixit, district president of the Kheri Petroleum Traders Association, said petrol pumps in the district had adequate fuel to meet consumer demand.

Similarly, Arun Kumar Singh, district president of the LPG distributors association, said there was enough LPG stock available and urged residents not to panic over rumours.

India in comfortable position, says government

The government has also clarified that the supply of petroleum products in India was adequate and alternatives were being explored too. In another major breather for India, the US has allowed India to procure oil from Russia amid the mounting crisis in the Middle East.