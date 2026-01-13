UP: 'PRAGATI platform symbolises new India's result-driven governance,' says CM Yogi Adityanath UP currently has the country's largest infrastructure portfolio, comprising 330 projects worth Rs 10.48 lakh crore. Of these, 128 projects worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore (39%) have been completed and commissioned, while 202 projects worth Rs 8.11 lakh crore are progressing within stipulated timelines.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) is not merely a review mechanism for large infrastructure projects but a strong symbol of new India's results-driven work culture. Addressing a special press conference, he said PRAGATI reflects the governance model envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, built on intent, technology, and accountability.

The Chief Minister said PRAGATI has demonstrated that when intent, technology, and accountability converge, tangible outcomes are automatically ensured. Strengthening digital governance and cooperative federalism, the platform has enabled timely resolution of complex issues through inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination.

Tracing its origins, CM Yogi noted that the model began in 2003 in Gujarat as SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) and later evolved into the national-level PRAGATI platform after 2014.

Highlighting national impact, he said PRAGATI has helped fast-track projects worth over Rs 86 lakh crore across the country. Of 3,162 major issues taken up, 2,958 have already been resolved, underscoring the credibility of the governance system.

CM Yogi hails PRAGATI as game-changer

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said PRAGATI has been a game-changer, transforming the state into one of India’s leading infrastructure growth engines. Major projects related to expressways, railways, metros, airports, rapid rail, inland waterways, and ropeways have progressed in a time-bound manner due to continuous monitoring under PRAGATI.

Uttar Pradesh currently has the country's largest infrastructure portfolio, comprising 330 projects worth Rs 10.48 lakh crore. Of these, 128 projects worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore (39 per cent) have been completed and commissioned, while 202 projects worth Rs 8.11 lakh crore are progressing within stipulated timelines.

He added that 65 major projects worth Rs 4.19 lakh crore are being monitored under PRAGATI in the state. Among them, 26 projects have been completed, while 39 are at various stages of construction.

He emphasised that PRAGATI has effectively removed inter-agency bottlenecks by bringing departments such as revenue, forest, pollution control, urban development, and panchayati raj onto a single platform, significantly speeding up approvals and clearances. This has enabled faster execution of highway, railway, power, and telecom projects.

CM Yogi said that out of 515 issues taken up in the state, 494 (96 per cent) have been resolved, while 278 of 287 PRAGATI-related issues (97 per cent) have been successfully addressed.