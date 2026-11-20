Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav will lead the party's panel for alliance talks and negotiations with Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As per reports, a seven-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Yadav, which will include two data experts. The Samajwadi Party is set to hold talks with the Congress between November 23 and 24.

Congress submits names of 181 constituencies

Talks over seat-sharing between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have intensified ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Congress submitted a list of 181 Assembly constituencies to the Samajwadi Party (SP) for consideration in seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of the 181 seats proposed by the Congress, 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Some of the constituencies on the list include Baghpat, Loni, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Shahabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Kanpur Cantt. The list has been sent to the SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, as the two parties work towards finalising a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly polls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on seat sharing with Congress

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that seat allocation will be based on which party is better placed to win the respective constituencies. "Our discussions with the Congress party will move forward. We will discuss every aspect in detail. I reiterate that both parties will jointly decide which party is in a position to win. Whichever party has a better chance of winning a seat will be given that seat," he said.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP and Congress contested separately. The SP fielded candidates in 347 constituencies and won 111 seats. The Congress contested 399 seats but managed to win only two. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested. The Samajwadi Party is looking to gain back power after two consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls.

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