The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 144 officers in a major administrative reshuffle, assigning new responsibilities across several police commissionerates and districts. The transfers include several Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), with significant changes in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Varanasi.

Several officers have been moved from district postings to commissionerates, while others have been assigned responsibilities at police headquarters and specialised units. The changes also include new appointments in the Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerates.

Several new officers posted in Lucknow Commissionerate

As part of the reshuffle, a number of officers have been appointed as ACPs in the Lucknow Commissionerate. Sujit Kumar Dubey has been transferred from Ayodhya and appointed as ACP in Lucknow. Ramkaran, who was posted in Bulandshahr, Amrish Kumar from Firozabad and Arvind Kumar from Unnao have also been transferred to the Lucknow Commissionerate as ACPs. Vivek Yadav has been moved from the Prayagraj Commissionerate to Lucknow, while Sameer Kumar Singh has been transferred from Barabanki and appointed as ACP in Lucknow.

Several officers already posted in the Lucknow Commissionerate have also been assigned new responsibilities. Ratnesh Singh has been transferred to the Security Headquarters in Lucknow as DSP, while Ranjit Kumar has been sent to the Special Task Force (STF) headquarters. Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has been posted at the UP Police Computer Centre in Lucknow. Akhilesh Rajan has been transferred to the UP-112 headquarters, while Ritik Kapoor has been sent to the ACO headquarters. Neelam Bisht has been appointed as DSP in the Women and Child Security Organisation, Lucknow.

Check out the list here:

https://getapi.indiatvnews.com/doc/transfer.pdf

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate gets new ACPs

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has also seen several appointments under the latest transfer order. Praveen Kumar Singh has been transferred from Hapur, Siddharth Gautam from the Ghaziabad Commissionerate, Shiv Narayan Vaishya from Pratapgarh and Anurag Kumar Singh from Gorakhpur. All four have been appointed as ACPs in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In another appointment, Anil Kumar has been transferred from the Police Academy in Moradabad and posted as Assistant Commandant in the 49th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Two officers transferred to Ghaziabad Commissionerate

The Ghaziabad Commissionerate has also received two officers under the reshuffle. Onkar Dutt Tiwari has been transferred from Gorakhpur and appointed as ACP in the Ghaziabad Commissionerate. Imran Ahmed, who was posted in the Agra Commissionerate, has also been transferred to Ghaziabad as ACP.

Transfers in Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat

The latest order also includes changes in Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat. Shobhit Kumar has been transferred from Bulandshahr and appointed as DSP in Kanpur Dehat. Bhaskar Verma, who was posted in the Ghaziabad Commissionerate, has been moved to Kanpur Nagar as ACP. Abhishek Kumar Rahul and Mahesh Kumar have been transferred from Aligarh and assigned ACP responsibilities in the Kanpur Nagar Commissionerate. Ziauddin Ahmed has also been transferred from the Ghaziabad Commissionerate to Kanpur Nagar as ACP.

UP government had transferred 16 IAS officers earlier

The latest police reshuffle comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government carried out another major administrative exercise involving IAS officers. On November 16, the state government transferred 16 IAS officers, changing the postings of several district magistrates (DMs). Some officers were also assigned new responsibilities as divisional commissioners and in the state administration.

The latest round of transfers marks another significant administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, with changes across several districts, police commissionerates and specialised units.

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