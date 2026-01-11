UP Police's tech-savvy lifesavers win SKOCH Gold: Mahakumbh ICCC and Meta Suicide Alert honoured In partnership with Meta, UP Police's trailblazing Social Media Centre scans Facebook and Instagram for suicide-related content, triggering immediate alerts to a round-the-clock HQ desk linked with UP STF servers.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police has etched its name in history as the world's first force to leverage social media for saving lives, clinching the 2025 SKOCH Gold Award for two groundbreaking initiatives: the Mahakumbh-2025 Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) and the Meta Suicidal Alert system. Presented at the 105th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi on January 10 (Saturday), under the theme "Governing Viksit Bharat"- these awards celebrate technological innovation in governance. As India's sole police force with dual SKOCH wins across categories, UP Police exemplifies how AI and digital tools can transform public safety and crisis response.

Mahakumbh-2025 ICCC: AI-powered nerve center for millions

Deployed during the massive Mahakumbh-2025 gathering, the ICCC, crafted by then-ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar with expert input, served as a high-tech control hub blending AI and cutting-edge tech. It ensured seamless pilgrim services, crowd management, disaster response, emergency coordination, and inter-agency synergy for the teeming event.

Key triumphs included-

AI-driven crowd estimation, personal safety monitoring, and traffic control.

24/7 surveillance via situation rooms, rapid emergency tracking, and real-time decisions.

Digital aids like chatbots, mass messaging, and app-based support for devotees.

Enhanced collaboration across police, administration, health, fire, and disaster units.

The award was received by Bhanu Bhaskar and SP ICCC Amit Kumar, spotlighting UP Police's commitment to smart policing at mega-events.

Meta suicidal alert: Social media becomes a lifeline

Partnered with Meta, this pioneering UP Police Social Media Centre initiative flags suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram, instantly alerting a 24/7 headquarters desk integrated with UP STF servers. Location traced, local police swoop in for rescue, counseling, family contact, and issue resolution- saving 1,805 lives from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025 (1,389 men, 416 women).

Breakdown by age-

13–18 years: 623 people saved

19–25 years: 905 people saved

26–35 years: 190 people saved

35+ years: 87 people saved

Post-rescue, DGP UP's new directive mandates ongoing counseling via district Mission Shakti centres and 1090 helpline to curb relapse, blending immediate action with sustained mental health support. Awards went to PRO DGP Rahul Srivastava and Meta's Satya Yadav.

Real-life miracles: Dramatic rescues that moved nations

Pratapgarh family (July 7, 2025) : Meta alerted on a Facebook Live of a family ingesting poison; police smashed in within 5 minutes, hospitalising all four for full recovery.

: Meta alerted on a Facebook Live of a family ingesting poison; police smashed in within 5 minutes, hospitalising all four for full recovery. Agra youth (July 11, 2025): Instagram post of pills and 'Goodbye' led to a 10-minute rescue; the 20-year-old cited family fights and finances.

Instagram post of pills and 'Goodbye' led to a 10-minute rescue; the 20-year-old cited family fights and finances. Prayagraj man (August 2, 2025) : 'I've eaten rat poison' Instagram alert; police saved the 33-year-old waiter from economic despair.

: 'I've eaten rat poison' Instagram alert; police saved the 33-year-old waiter from economic despair. Etawah student (September 4, 2025) : Railway track suicide intent post; intercepted en route, he blamed exam stress and funds shortage.

: Railway track suicide intent post; intercepted en route, he blamed exam stress and funds shortage. Firozabad debtor (November 10, 2025): Camphor pill video; rushed to hospital amid loan pressures.

Legacy of innovation: SKOCH's gold standard

SKOCH Awards, among India's most coveted for governance tech excellence, honour impartial excellence in public service after rigorous audits. UP Police's sweep underscores a paradigm shift- using data, AI and partnerships to protect lives, from festival throngs to silent online cries- setting a global benchmark for humane, tech-forward policing.