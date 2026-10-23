UP Police releases 'Vardi' to honour fallen heroes and their families; stars Amit Sadh, Alka Amin

As India marked the Police Commemoration Day 2026 earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh Police has released a short film titled 'Vardi' on its social media platform, expressing gratitude and paying tributes to its personnel who lost their lives on the line of duty.

The film highlights the indomitable courage, devotion to duty, and supreme sacrifice of Kirti Chakra awardee Sunil Kumar, an Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). As per a statement, 'Vardi' showcases the silence and sense of loss that remain in a martyr’s family after the sacrifice of a loved one—the pride they feel in their loved one’s service, alongside the pain of their absence.

'Tribute to those who sacrificed their lives'

Shot in Mumbai, the film was produced under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, who said 'Vardi' is a humble tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty.

"The film Vardi is dedicated to the bravery, devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice of martyr Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar. Through the story of Sunil Kumar, who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the film pays tribute to all police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," he said in a video message.

"I am deeply grateful to Bollywood for being part of films made by Uttar Pradesh Police on issues related to social concerns. Our endeavour is to share the valour of heroes in uniform, their sacrifices, and the emotions of their families with people across the country. Uttar Pradesh Police pays its humble tribute to all the immortal martyrs who sacrificed everything in the service of the nation," he added.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

The film has been directed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Uttar Pradesh government. It features Amit Sadh, Nazish Khan and veteran TV actress Alka Amin.

The voice-over and script have been written by Constable Kapil Dinkar, who is posted at the UP Police Social Media Centre. Meanwhile, IPS officer Rahul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the DGP, has done the creative direction.