UP Police registers FIR against Maulana Salim over controversial remarks on CM Yogi's mother

New Delhi:

In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, the police have taken action against Maulana Abdul Salim for making controversial remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the Balrampur district BJP president.

Reports indicate that complaints against the Maulana have been filed in 83 police stations across the state. Several Hindu organizations, social activists, BJP leaders, and students have submitted petitions urging the police to take strict action.

Protests erupt across the state

The controversial remarks have triggered widespread anger across Uttar Pradesh. In multiple districts, people took to the streets demanding stern action against Maulana Salim. Demonstrators called for severe measures, including bulldozer action and even the death penalty, citing the nature of the comments.

In Lucknow, students from Lucknow University and several lawyers staged a protest at Hazratganj Chowk, where they also burned an effigy of the Bihar-based Maulana. Protesters emphasised that disrespectful remarks against anyone’s mother cannot be tolerated in Indian society.

Police response

Authorities have assured the public that necessary action will be taken. Organizations and citizens have warned that failure to arrest Maulana Salim promptly may lead to larger demonstrations.