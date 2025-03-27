UP Police Recruitment 2025: Yogi govt to recruit 28,138 personnel soon, applications open in April-May The UPPRPB will initiate the recruitment process for 28,138 police personnel in April-May 2025 as part of CM Yogi Adityanath’s plan to strengthen the police force. The upcoming drive includes 4,543 Sub-Inspector-level positions and 22,053 constable-level positions.

The Uttar Pradesh government will continue its large-scale police recruitment drive in the new financial year, with the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) set to initiate the hiring process for 28,138 posts in April and May 2025. This comes as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to enhance the state’s police force. The UPPRPB has already completed the recruitment of over 60,000 constables and more than 1,400 personnel in the radio division in March. This structured and streamlined recruitment strategy aims to maintain a consistent hiring calendar for UP police.

Over 2.14 lakh recruits in eight years

The UPPRPB has facilitated over 2,14,468 police recruitments in the last eight years, including 34,832 women and 1,79,636 men. The board has filled several key positions, including:

12,144 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police)

780 Platoon Commanders

1,48,222 Civil Police Constables

42,539 PAC Constables

516 Constable-level posts for skilled athletes, including 178 female athletes

Recruitment plan for April-May 2025

As per the state's roadmap, the UPPRPB will invite applications for various positions starting in late April or early May 2025.

The upcoming vacancies comprise:

4,543 Sub-Inspector-level posts, including:

4,242 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police)

135 Platoon Commanders (PAC)

60 Platoon Commanders (Special Forces)

106 Female Platoon Commanders for Budaun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur

22,053 Constable-level posts, including:

15,904 PAC, Special Forces, and Women PAC Constables

3,245 Civil Police Constables

71 Mounted Police Constables

2,833 Jail Wardens

Additional recruitments in specialised roles

The recruitment drive will also cover:

1,153 Computer Operator Grade-A posts

44 Radio Assistant Operator posts

637 posts for skilled athletes, including:

91 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police)

372 Civil Police Constables

174 PAC Constables

The document verification and sports trials for skilled athlete posts are scheduled to begin in the third week of April 2025. The UPPRPB will soon release official notifications on its website and social media platforms regarding the recruitment process.