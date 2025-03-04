UP Police files FIR against Ansal Group for cheating, criminal conspiracy following CM Yogi's orders The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against real estate giant Ansal Group on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust, following directives from CM Yogi Adityanath. The action comes amid the Ansal API bankruptcy crisis, which has left thousands of homebuyers stranded.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against real estate firm Ansal Group on charges of cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and organised crime, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM took strong cognisance of the Ansal API insolvency case and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible.

During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Monday, CM Yogi stated that homebuyers had been cheated by the Ansal Group, a situation the government would not tolerate. He ordered action against all responsible officers of the company and stressed the need to protect the interests of affected buyers.

Statewide FIRs, special committee to strengthen case

CM Yogi directed officials to file FIRs in all districts where homebuyers have reported fraud by the Ansal Group, similar to cases in Lucknow. Additionally, he instructed the formation of a committee comprising representatives from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and aggrieved buyers. This committee will help compile strong evidence against Ansal API to ensure swift legal action.

Officials informed the CM that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had passed an order declaring Ansal API bankrupt without notifying the LDA and the Housing Department. Expressing displeasure, the CM directed authorities to file an appeal against the NCLAT order in the interest of affected buyers and investors.

Ansal API bankruptcy

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently declared Ansal API bankrupt, leaving thousands of homebuyers and investors in limbo. The tribunal also appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the company’s real estate projects in Lucknow, Noida, and other cities.

The bankruptcy proceedings have caused widespread panic, particularly among buyers of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, where nearly 3,000 investors—who purchased plots, villas, and flats—face uncertainty. Some buyers have been waiting for possession since 2009.

In response to the crisis, affected buyers have launched protests, urging the government to intervene. Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh is expected to meet investors to discuss potential solutions.

With FIRs now lodged and a state-level crackdown initiated, the Yogi Adityanath government has signaled its intent to hold Ansal API accountable and safeguard the interests of homebuyers across Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | Trump's tariffs take effect: Mexico, Canada, China retaliate with own trade measures