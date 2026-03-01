UP Police conducts route march in Lucknow in view of Holi, Ramzan

Lucknow:

The security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, which will be celebrated on March 4 (Wednesday), with the police conducting regular marches in parts of the city. As part of this, Lucknow Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Kiran S and District Magistrate (DM) Dr Rajaganapathy R on Sunday conducted a route march in the Kajiyara locality of Lucknow.

The Kajiyara locality comes under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Nagar police station. During the march, they interacted with traders and religious leaders and appealed to them to celebrate Holi and the month of Ramzan with mutual brotherhood, respect, and cooperation.

They were accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Alok Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police/ City Circle Officer Vinayak Bhosale, and other officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Holi celebrations in UP

Holi will be celebrated on March 4 (Wednesday). In view of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that salaries of all government employees are disbursed before the festival of colours.

He also ordered that the wages of outsourcing staff, contractual workers and sanitation workers be released before the festival. According to his office, the chief minister has cautioned officials against any laxity in implementing the directives.

