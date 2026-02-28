UP Police busts gang that was defrauding state govt by creating fake GST bills, four arrested

Lucknow:

The Sitapur district police in Uttar Pradesh busted a major gang that was defrauding the state government of crores of rupees by creating fake GST bills. Police arrested four individuals, including the gang leader, Ashish, from Agra. The accused were operating a well-organised racket, generating fake GST bills, defrauding the government by generating bills showing fake sales and purchases.

Gang used to approach people in need of jobs

The gang approached innocent young people in need of jobs and obtained their original documents. Using these documents, the gang would create fraudulent companies, register them fraudulently, and then engage in fraudulent activities.

Police investigations have revealed that the state government has been defrauded of crores of rupees in the name of GST. Police investigations have revealed that the gang has registered more than 1,200 firms fraudulently.

All signatures were fake, and all firms were fictitious. All the documents were fake, only the money extorted from people was genuine.

Police recover over Rs 2 lakh in cash, 8 mobile phones

Police recovered over Rs 2 lakh in cash, 8 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 3 printers, and the original IDs of the people from whom they had been taken. Sitapur police hoped that as the investigation progresses, this case may be found to have spread across the country.