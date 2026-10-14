UP panchayat polls must be held within 3 months, directs High Court; outgoing pradhans to stay administrators

Prayagraj:

The Allahabad High Court has delivered a major verdict on the long-awaited panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, directing the state to conduct the polls within three months. The court has also ruled that outgoing gram pradhans will continue as administrators after their panchayats' terms end. The ruling came during a hearing on the appointment of outgoing gram pradhans as administrators following the completion of their gram panchayats' tenure. The case had been under consideration by the High Court, which has now issued directions on both the election timeline and the interim administrative arrangement.

The matter was heard on Wednesday (October 14), with proceedings lasting around three hours. After concluding the hearing, the court had reserved its verdict. A division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad subsequently pronounced its decision, directing that panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh be conducted within three months.

The order is significant for the state's rural governance system, as the completion of gram panchayats' terms had raised questions over who would oversee their functioning until the next elected representatives took charge.

Outgoing gram pradhans to continue as administrators

Along with setting a three-month deadline for the elections, the High Court ruled that outgoing gram pradhans would remain in place as administrators. The decision addresses the issue of administrative continuity after the elected gram panchayats complete their tenure. It also clarifies the arrangement for managing village-level affairs until the election process is completed and newly elected representatives assume office.

After the tenure of gram panchayats ended, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to assign administrative responsibilities to outgoing gram pradhans until new panchayats were constituted. The arrangement was scheduled to take effect from May 27, 2026. Under the plan, outgoing pradhans were to remain administrators until the formation of new panchayats or for a maximum period of six months. District magistrates were authorised to formally appoint the outgoing village heads as administrators under the arrangement.

The next steps by the state government and the State Election Commission, including election preparations and the announcement of dates, will now be closely watched. The final voter list for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections has already been published.

Also Read:

CM Yogi mocks SP's PDA over Rajya Sabha tickets, questions its record on education