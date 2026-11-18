The panchayat elections are now likely to be held by May next year. The state's 57,694 gram panchayats are currently being administered by outgoing village heads, whose tenure as administrators was due to end on November 26. The Cabinet approved a further six-month extension to ensure administrative continuity in the panchayats. For this, the government will amend the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act through an ordinance.

The delay in holding the panchayat elections is primarily due to the pending process of determining reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The state government has also decided to extend the tenure of the dedicated Backward Classes Commission, which was constituted on May 18, 2026, and is yet to submit its report.

Panchayats' tenure extended by 6 months

The tenure of the gram panchayats constituted in 2021 ended on May 26, 2026, following which the outgoing village heads were appointed as administrators to oversee routine administrative work. The latest decision will provide them with another six months in office.

The extension comes despite the Allahabad High Court having directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the State Election Commission to complete the panchayat elections within three months.

The court had also said that the elections should be conducted under the existing reservation framework, including 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and that the polls could not be delayed pending the report of the dedicated commission.

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