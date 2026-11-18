Under the decision, the tenure of administrators in the state's 57,694 gram panchayats will be extended by six months. Their current term was scheduled to end on November 26. The government will bring an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act to facilitate the extension.
New date for UP panchayat elections
The delay in holding the panchayat elections is primarily due to the pending process of determining reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The state government has also decided to extend the tenure of the dedicated Backward Classes Commission, which was constituted on May 18, 2026, and is yet to submit its report.
Panchayats' tenure extended by 6 months
The tenure of the gram panchayats constituted in 2021 ended on May 26, 2026, following which the outgoing village heads were appointed as administrators to oversee routine administrative work. The latest decision will provide them with another six months in office.
The extension comes despite the Allahabad High Court having directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the State Election Commission to complete the panchayat elections within three months.
The court had also said that the elections should be conducted under the existing reservation framework, including 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and that the polls could not be delayed pending the report of the dedicated commission.
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