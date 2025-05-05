UP: Over two dozen monkeys shot dead with air gun in Mathura, accused arrested In a disturbing incident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, over two dozen monkeys were allegedly shot dead using an air gun near Govind Kund, close to the Govardhan Giriraj hills. The accused, reportedly a foreign national residing at a nearby ashram, has been arrested.

Mathura:

A shocking case of brutality against animals has emerged from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where more than two dozen monkeys were allegedly shot dead using an air gun. The incident has triggered outrage in the religious town, where monkeys are often associated with reverence for Lord Hanuman.

According to officials, the incident took place near Govind Kund, located at the foothills of the Govardhan Giriraj mountain in the Govardhan police station area. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took custody of the monkey carcasses, which were later sent for post-mortem examination.

The accused, identified as a foreign national reportedly living at the nearby Janki Das Ashram, has been arrested in connection with the case, police said. Villagers allege that the individual shot the monkeys using an air gun. Injuries consistent with air gun pellets were found on the bodies of the dead monkeys.

Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) Trigun Bisen confirmed that the remains have been taken into custody and that further legal action will follow once the cause of death is confirmed through the post-mortem report.

Anger, disbelief among locals

The killings have sent shockwaves across the region. Locals have expressed anger and disbelief over the brutality of the act, questioning what faultless animals had done to deserve such a fate. Given the cultural and religious significance of monkeys in the region, the matter could also take on a sensitive dimension. Authorities now face mounting pressure to ensure justice and take strict action in the case.

