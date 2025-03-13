UP on high alert for Holi and Friday namaz, police conduct flag marches in sensitive areas, deploy PAC Uttar Pradesh on high alert: In view of the upcoming festival, Holi and Friday prayers (Namaz), the Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures, directing all personnel to remain vigilant.

Uttar Pradesh on high alert: With Holi and Friday prayers (namaz) coinciding on March 14, the Uttar Pradesh administration is ramping up efforts to ensure peaceful celebrations. To prevent any disruption, the state police have implemented strict security measures across the state. The police are also conducting flag marches in large numbers in several cities, especially in sensitive areas.

60 PAC contingents deployed in sensitive areas

Police personnel have been stationed in all sensitive districts of Uttar Pradesh, with clear directives to take strict action against anyone attempting to disturb public order. Since this year Holi coincides with Friday prayers, security forces are on high alert. Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor any potential troublemakers.

More than 60 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) contingents have been deployed in sensitive areas with heightened security arrangements at key religious locations like Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. Holi procession routes will be closely monitored using drone cameras to ensure a safe and peaceful environment.

Police constantly monitoring social media

A senior official said that since Holi and the Friday prayers during Ramzan fall on the same day, the police are closely monitoring social media to prevent the spread of inflammatory content or fake news. According to the UP police, a team is monitoring the digital platform, identifying fake news and taking legal action against those trying to spread violence or panic. He added that with Holika Dahan scheduled for Thursday night and Holi celebrations on Friday, a detailed security plan is being enforced to ensure law and order is maintained. Following the directives of DGP Prashant Kumar, police forces have been stationed at all sensitive locations.

The district hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines and equipment. Emergency services facilities, including 108 ambulance services and mobile medical units, will be operational round the clock.

Special teams, including "poster parties" and "morning checking teams," will be deployed with clear responsibilities. Senior officers will supervise regular foot patrolling in markets and commercial hubs. Meetings with business organizations will be held to ensure their security.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams will conduct checks at crowded places, markets, and key establishments. Firefighting arrangements will also be reviewed.

