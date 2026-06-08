UP: Notorious criminal Bhanu Pratap Singh 'Bablu' killed in Ayodhya encounter; two policemen injured

Ayodhya:

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday gunned down notorious criminal Bhanu Pratap Singh, also known as Bablu, in an encounter in Ayodhya. According to police officials, Singh carried a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh across multiple districts and was wanted in around 40 criminal cases registered at various police stations.

During the encounter, two police personnel sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed for medical treatment.

Authorities said that Bhanu, a resident of Bikhnipur village in Gorakhpur, was wanted in several serious cases. The Azamgarh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, followed by Rs 50,000 from Ambedkar Nagar Police, Rs 25,000 from Gorakhpur Police, and Rs 15,000 from Basti Police.

Police added that the STF received a specific tip-off regarding his location, after which a coordinated operation was launched to apprehend him. Upon being surrounded by the security forces, Singh allegedly opened fire, triggering the encounter in which he was injured.

Bhanu was undergoing treatment at Medical College, Ayodhya, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Murder accused killed in police encounter in Ghazipur

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district was killed during a police encounter on Wednesday night, officials said. The accused, identified as Kamlesh Chaudhary alias Kamlesh Bind, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

According to police, Kamlesh was one of the four named accused in the murder of local businessman Vinit Rai, who was shot dead on May 29. Since the incident, several police teams had been searching for those involved in the case.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said police received information that Kamlesh was hiding near Pavhari Baba Ashram in Kurtha village. Acting on the tip-off, police personnel and members of the SWAT team reached the area and surrounded the location late on Wednesday evening.

Officials said Kamlesh allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape. Police returned fire, during which he sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the exchange of fire, SWAT team in-charge and sub-inspector Rohit Mishra suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Police recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol, a live cartridge and a motorcycle from the encounter site.

Investigators said Kamlesh had a criminal history dating back to 2017. A total of seven cases were registered against him, including charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the Arms Act.

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