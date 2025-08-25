UP: Bihar man held for using Bengal woman's Aadhaar to open fake bank account, cheat victims Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, said Rohit pretended to be a representative of the Medical Council Committee in New Delhi. He cheated a local youth named Gufran of Rs 10 lakh by giving him fake documents for admission into a medical college in Kolkata.

Bhadohi:

A man from Bihar has been charged for fraudulently using a woman’s Aadhaar card to open a bank account and cheat people by issuing fake medical college admission letters, PTI reported citing the police. The accused, identified as Rohit Ranjan alias Pankaj Kumar Sharma, hails from Gaya district in Bihar but had been living in Suryawa, located in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly used the Aadhaar details of a 25-year-old woman from Nadia district in West Bengal to obtain a SIM card and commit the fraud.

The woman, Priya Mandal Sarkar, who works as a labourer and is married to a mason named Amit Mandal, was unaware of the crime until police reached her home for questioning in a fraud case.

Acccused booked in several sections of BNS

According to officials, the fraudulent activities took place between September 29 and November 16 in 2023. A case has been registered against Rohit at Suryawa police station based on a report forwarded by Haringhata police in West Bengal.

The accused faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, and 468 (related to forgery), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Accused dupes people on promise of admission to medical colleges

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, said Rohit pretended to be a representative of the Medical Council Committee in New Delhi. He cheated a local youth named Gufran of Rs 10 lakh by giving him fake documents for admission into a medical college in Kolkata.

Another youth was similarly defrauded of Rs 8 lakh, Manglik added.

