UP: Men perform stunt with buffalo cart race in Hapur, police launch probe after video goes viral Hapur buffalo cart race: After the video went viral, Hapur police took cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation and said they will take action against the culprits in this regard.

Hapur:

A video of some people performing stunts in cars from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media. A convoy of about half a dozen vehicles, along with young men, was conducting a VIP buffalo cart race by occupying the entire highway. While filming the race on National Highway 9, the car riders occupied the entire highway and played Punjabi songs.

A video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media as the occupants of the cars filmed the stunts with their mobile phones, while a buffalo cart race was going on.

The video of the VIP buffalo cart race and stunts on National Highway 9 also raised questions about the effectiveness of the police department.

Hapur police investigating matter

After the video went viral, Hapur police took cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. The district administration completely banned buffalo cart races and urged the public to refrain from this kinds of activities. Police said they will take action against the culprits in this regard.

Car and bike riders have been identified

Based on the viral video, the car and bike riders have been identified. Police said strict action will be taken against those performing stunts. It should be noted that Hapur has previously also witnessed the terrors of street reel makers.

With inputs from Nishank Sharma