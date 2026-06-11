UP medical and dental colleges to set up 'anti-conversion cell': What's behind this decision

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all medical and dental colleges across the state to establish dedicated vigilance cells to prevent and address the incidents of religious conversion. The directive comes in the wake of reported cases from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), which have prompted serious concern at the highest administrative level.

Under the new instructions, every medical institution in the state will set up a special cell tasked with monitoring, preventing, and responding to any complaints related to alleged coercive or unethical activities. These cells will also run awareness campaigns among students, resident doctors, and staff to ensure a safe and transparent academic environment.

Authorities have been asked to maintain strict vigilance on campus activities, strengthen internal reporting mechanisms, and ensure swift action on any complaints received in accordance with established rules and regulations. Institutions are also expected to clearly communicate rights, responsibilities, and grievance redressal procedures to all stakeholders.

Background: Allegations at KGMU

The move follows a case reported in December 2025 at KGMU, where a female resident doctor from the Department of Pathology filed a complaint at Chowk Police Station in Lucknow on December 23, 2025.

In her complaint, she alleged that a colleague, identified as Dr Rameezuddin Naik (also known as Rameez Malik), deceived her with a promise of marriage, established a physical relationship, and later blackmailed her using private photos and videos. She further alleged that she was subjected to pressure to convert her religion and forced to undergo an abortion. The accused was also claimed to be already married and previously involved in a similar case involving another woman.

Statewide implementation planned

Following the incident, state authorities initiated an investigation, and the matter was taken seriously at the administrative level. With the Governor’s latest directive, similar preventive mechanisms will be implemented across all government medical and dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials have stated that the objective is to ensure such incidents do not recur and that educational campuses remain secure, respectful, and conducive to learning.

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