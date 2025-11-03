UP Mati Kala Board records huge sale of Rs 4.20 crore in clay art fairs this year So far, the board has organised three such fairs, in which a total of 691 stalls were set up. This helped in generating total sales of Rs 4,20,46,322.

Lucknow:

In a remarkable success, the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board has recorded a surge in sales of handicraft products through a series of state, regional, and district-level Mati Kala fairs it organised so far in the financial year 2025-26. So far, the board has organised three such fairs, in which a total of 691 stalls were set up. This helped in generating total sales of Rs 4,20,46,322, which is Rs 91,17,912 higher than the Rs 3,29,28,410 recorded in the previous financial year, 2024–25, reflecting a growth of about 27.7 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to uplift traditional artisans and promote indigenous crafts has been a key driver behind this success. The government’s focused approach to marketing, branding, and training is enabling the state’s pottery products to reach both national and international markets.

Large-scale purchases across 70 districts

At the 10-day Clay Art Festival organised at Khadi Bhawan in Lucknow from October 10 to 19, 56 stalls recorded sales worth Rs 1,22,41,700. Similarly, during the seven-day regional fairs held from October 13 to 19 in Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad, 126 stalls registered Rs 78,84,410 in sales. Additionally, in 70 districts of the state, 509 stalls were set up in the three-day Small Clay Art Fairs held from October 17 to 19, recording Rs 2,19,20,212 of total sales.

Quality and support helped in getting positive results

In FY 2024–25, 878 stalls recorded total sales of Rs 3,29,28,410. Despite fewer stalls this year, overall sales increased, which shows effective exhibition management and marketing support. This also shows that public awareness and attraction toward clay products are steadily increasing.

The Mati Kala Board aims to ensure long-term economic empowerment of artisans through ongoing fairs, advanced exhibition management, training, design development, and branding activities. In future sessions, more consumer-centric events will be organised to enhance artisans’ productivity, marketing efficiency, and income levels.

Preserving traditional art through Yogi government's efforts

To protect and promote traditional crafts, strengthen artisans’ economic security, and generate employment through innovation, the Yogi Government established the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board. Through this initiative, thousands of families have gained new avenues of self-reliance, and traditional pottery has found a renewed identity in modern markets.

A landmark decision under this initiative allows members of the Prajapati community to extract clay free of cost from village ponds, significantly reducing input costs and facilitating uninterrupted production. These steps reflect the government’s commitment to preserving traditional crafts while enabling them to compete globally.

Artisans benefiting from comprehensive government support

According to the CEO, Khadi and Village Industries and GM Mati Kala Board, the state government’s consistent support and targeted programs have enabled artisans to connect directly with consumers.

"Buyers enthusiastically embraced local crafts and traditional products during the fairs," he said. "This has led to higher incomes for artisans and greater brand recognition for Mati Kala products."

He further informed that in the coming years, the board plans to expand these fairs to more districts so that Uttar Pradesh’s pottery products can secure a stronger foothold in national and international markets.