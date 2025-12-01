UP man goes to 'tantrik' to win ex-lover back, gets killed during 'vashikaran' ritual The victim, identified as Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had sought the accused, Neelu, to allegedly help him win back his former girlfriend, who had married another man in April.

Kanpur:

A 26-year-old man seeking help from a self-styled 'tantrik' to win back his ex-girlfriend was allegedly murdered during a staged ritual in Shivli, Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, after a dispute, police said. The victim, Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had approached the accused, Neelu, for 'vashikaran' rituals after his former girlfriend married someone else in April.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said that the victim initially paid the tantrik Rs 36,000 and later an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for the promised rituals.

On November 24, Neelu called Rajababu for the 'final ritual.' After buying liquor, the two went to a field where Neelu enacted a fake ceremony and made Rajababu write a note. A dispute erupted when Neelu allegedly demanded more money.

Neelu stabbed Rajababu multiple times

During the altercation, Neelu allegedly stabbed Rajababu multiple times in the chest, killing him on the spot. He then placed the knife in the victim's hand and attached a note and a photograph of the ex-girlfriend to make the murder appear as a suicide, police added.

Rajababu's body was found the next morning (on November 25).

A liquor packet found at the scene led investigators to a nearby shop, where CCTV footage showed him with Neelu shortly before the incident. Neelu was arrested after initially attempting to mislead the probe but later allegedly confessed during questioning.

The murder weapon has been recovered, and post-mortem and CCTV evidence were also collected, the SP said.

SP Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the crime was committed "purely for money under the guise of occult practices." Further legal procedures are underway.

Also Read: Man kills younger brother's widow for insurance money in UP's Mathura

Also Read: Budaun shocker: UP Man set ablaze after dispute; police launch probe